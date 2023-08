Photo : YONHAP News

Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) Chairman General Kim Seung-kyum met on Monday with chief of Australia’s Defense Force, General Angus Campbell, in Yongsan on Monday.According to the JCS, the two generals assessed the security situation on the Korean Peninsula as South Korea and the U.S. are currently conducting their combined Ulchi Freedom Shield military exercises.The two officials also discussed military threats, including North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats, response measures to such provocations and ways to boost bilateral military cooperation.Kim and Campbell shared the view that the North’s illegal military provocations and nuclear threats are a threat not only to the peninsula and the Indo-Pacific region but also to world peace and stability.Kim expressed gratitude for Australia’s participation in the UFS and expressed hope that the militaries of the two nations will cooperate through various drills or and military exchanges.