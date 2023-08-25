Yoon Says Ideology Most Important, Slams Opposition & Media

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol says the country should be guided by proper ideology, blaming the previous Moon Jae-in government for burying the country in fraudulent, outdated ideologies.The president made the remarks during the ruling People Power Party's workshop in Incheon on Monday as he hailed ideology above all else while stressing that there is no pragmatism without a clear philosophy and direction.Saying that cooperation and compromise with opposition parties is possible only when they share the same goals as the government for the nation, Yoon laid the blame for the slow implementation of state tasks on the opposition-dominated National Assembly and a sympathetic media.He also slammed the opposition bloc for criticizing his government's response to Japan's release of wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear power plant, comparing their stance to a rejection of scientific fundamentals that compels the government to fight back.The president went on to criticize the previous Moon Jae-in government, likening it to an "insolvent company" plagued with "accounting fraud" going toward many projects that, if examined closely, were rife with manipulated bookkeeping.