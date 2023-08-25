Prosecution Summons DP Chair in N. Korea Money Transfer Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) chairman Lee Jae-myung has been summoned for questioning by the prosecution over allegations surrounding a money transfer to North Korea involving the Ssangbangwool Group.The Suwon District Prosecutors Office said on Monday that it has again requested that the DP chair appear for questioning next Monday after the first summons was rejected.Lee was summoned last Wednesday to appear on August 30, but he claimed that he was unavailable and asked the prosecution to move the date up to either August 24 or 26.With the state agency denying his proposed dates, the DP chair said on Monday that he will appear for questioning in the third week of September when there are no plenary sessions scheduled at the National Assembly.The case centers around allegations that former Ssangbangwool chair Kim Seong-tae sent a total of eight million dollars to North Korea, including five million in 2019 on behalf of Gyeonggi Province to finance a smart farm project in the regime.The other three million dollars were allegedly transferred to cover a planned trip to the North by Lee, who was then Gyeonggi governor.Prosecutors suspect Lee's involvement in the proxy payment.