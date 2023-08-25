Yoon Attends Ceremony for 70th Anniv. of Coast Guard’s Founding

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol said on Monday that the nation can grow into a "new maritime power" that leads the global market only when the Coast Guard is safely defending its seas.The president made the remarks in a ceremony at the Ara Seohae lock gate in Incheon, west of Seoul, marking the 70th anniversary of the branch's establishment with about two-thousand people in attendance.Noting that disasters can happen at any time at sea, Yoon said that even the slightest delay in the response can increase the threat posed by maritime accidents and called for full readiness and swift responses by the coast guard to protect the people's lives and the safety at sea.The president pledged active support for the agency's efforts to establish a maritime information platform based on cutting-edge technologies, adding that the system will use satellites, drones, robots and reconnaissance aircraft to analyze data and expand its coverage to improve response capabilities.The presidential office said that the ceremony was the first attended by Yoon marking the establishment of the Coast Guard since taking office.