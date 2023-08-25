DL E&C Headquarters, Offices Raided over Worker’s Fatal Fall

Photo : YONHAP News

Labor authorities raided the headquarters and other offices of one of the country's leading builders, DL E&C, over the death of a construction worker at a site in the southeastern city of Busan earlier this month.According to the labor ministry on Tuesday, its Busan office sent over 50 inspectors to the company headquarters and on-site offices for the search and seizure in a probe into the fatal fall on August 11.Authorities plan to investigate alleged violations of the Serious Accident Punishment Act and the Occupational Safety and Health Act by the company and hold to account those found responsible.The latest death was the eighth reported at a construction site affiliated with the company since the Serious Accident Punishment Act took effect in January last year, the most for a single business entity.Just a week prior to the Busan accident, a worker of DL E&C's subcontractor died after drowning at a redevelopment site in Seoul's Seocho District.