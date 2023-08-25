Yoon: Budget Restructuring to Focus on Public Safety as Key Task

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol said that state expenditure has been boldly restructured for next year’s budget with funds directed toward public safety and security.Presiding over a Cabinet meeting on the budget on Tuesday, Yoon said funds for political subsidies and other vested interests of concern were slashed, amounting to a restructuring of around 23 trillion won, or some 17-point-five billion U.S. dollars.Next year's budget has been set at 656-point-nine trillion won, to post the lowest annual increase since 2005 at two-point-eight percent.Promising to allocate state funds for the three key tasks including essential functions of the state such as public security, Yoon pledged to supply all police officers with non-lethal handguns and provide response equipment for armed attacks to 101 police squads.In addition to funding for safety as well as defense and governance according to the rule of law, the president also named the realization of welfare for vulnerable groups and the generation of growth momentum to create high-quality jobs as the other two key tasks for next year.He also promised to inject six-point-three trillion won into a revamped flood response system and another 740 billion won for safety inspection of seafood products and to support local fishing communities following Japan's discharge of wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear power plant.