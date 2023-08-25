Chief Justice Nominee Prioritizing Regaining Public Trust in Courts

Photo : YONHAP News

The Supreme Court chief justice nominee has said that fidelity to the judiciary’s original purpose is essential to the most important objective of regaining the public’s trust.Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Lee Gyun-ryong said current tasks faced by the judiciary can only be carried out when all its members join forces. He also pledged to revitalize the courts to ensure faithful and swift trials.Asked about the top court's previously announced plan to permit questioning without a warrant, the nominee said its constitutional impact should be carefully considered and the opinions of related agencies, such as the prosecution, should be sufficiently considered before proposing a rational plan.Addressing a controversy over past rulings that have been criticized as insensitive to gender, Lee said he plans to provide detailed explanations.He also denied allegations of violating the Agricultural Land Act and underreporting the value of an apartment unit.President Yoon Suk Yeol is expected to request parliamentary consent for Lee’s appointment this week, with a confirmation hearing in the National Assembly likely to be held by the middle of next week.