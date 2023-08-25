Menu Content

All Police to Get Non-Lethal Guns in 2024 Budget Hike for Public Safety

Written: 2023-08-29 12:21:19Updated: 2023-08-29 14:25:14

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will provide every police officer with a non-lethal firearm as part of a more than twofold increase in public safety funding for next year’s budget in response to the recent series of indiscriminate public attacks.

Under the 2024 budget plan finalized during Tuesday's Cabinet meeting, the government has earmarked eight-point-six billion won, or around six-point-five million U.S. dollars, for the low-risk pistol provision to enhance the ability of officers to respond.

While increasing the current ratio of firearms-to-officers from one-to-three, the new weapons have about one-tenth the firepower of the guns in service now.

Additional equipment used in responding to crimes involving weapons, such as stab-proof vests and batons, will be supplied to 101 police units.

In response to the rising number of crimes committed by people suffering mental illness, as well as the increasing suicide rate, the government will set aside one-thousand-319 billion won to expand the number of suicide helpline counselors from 80 to 100.

Starting next year, the government will offer counseling to 80-thousand people classified to be in medium- to high-risk groups, before expanding the program to one million over five years.
