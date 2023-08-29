Gov't Proposes 2024 Budget of 656.9 Tln Won, up 2.8% On-Year

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has proposed a 2024 budget plan totaling 656-point-nine trillion won, up two-point-eight percent from this year for the smallest on-year increase since a modification in financial statistics in 2005.Finance minister Choo Kyung-ho said on Tuesday that the on-year increase was restricted to an all-time low despite current financial challenges in consideration of the adverse impact lax management would bring to the nation's fiscal soundness and future generations.The increase is less than half of the roughly seven- to nine-percent growth during the Moon Jae-in administration and a five-point-one-percent jump this year.Following a review of all fiscal projects, officials cut expenditures back by around 23 trillion won, a large portion of which pertained to research and development and state subsidies.The welfare budget, however, increased, with 19-point-four trillion won set aside to expand support for low-income households, including monthly living wages. Another 22-point-eight trillion won has been earmarked for jobs and care services for seniors, which will increase government-funded jobs for the elderly to an all-time high of one-point-03 million.Nine trillion won will be injected to enforce a package of support measures for families with young children, such as increased housing loans and bigger monthly payouts for households with children up to the age of one.The government forecast total revenue next year to drop two-point-two percent on-year to 612-point-one trillion won, due largely to an eight-point-three-percent decline in tax income stemming from an economic slowdown and stagnation in the real estate market.Government debt is expected to reach one quadrillion-196-point-two trillion won in 2024, with the GDP to debt ratio rising zero-point-six percentage point to 51 percent.The government will submit the proposal to the National Assembly for approval early next month, after which it will be finalized in December.