Bundang Rampage Suspect Indicted for Murder, Other Charges

Photo : KBS News

Prosecutors have indicted Choi Won-jong, the suspect in the vehicular and stabbing rampage in the Gyeonggi provincial district of Bundang earlier this month that killed two people and injured a dozen others.The Seongnam branch of the Suwon District Prosecutors' Office on Tuesday indicted Choi on charges of murder, attempted murder and preparation for murder.The state investigation agency concluded that Choi had nursed a delusion that others were tormenting him after falling into a closed-off psychological state while living in isolation.The agency said the suspect, who had interacted with others sharing a similar mental state through online communities, likely concluded that violence was the fundamental solution.Despite his delusion, prosecutors did not consider Choi to be unfit to stand trial based on his academic proclivity, virtual asset and stock investments, and computer programming ability, as well as an online search by the suspect for "a reduction in punishment for those deemed unfit" prior to his spree.Meanwhile, a woman in her 20s who had been brain dead since the August 3 incident died on Monday, raising the death toll to two.