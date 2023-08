Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol declared three additional regions that suffered damage from Typhoon Khanun earlier this month special disaster zones.Presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon said on Tuesday that Yoon added Goseong County, Gangwon Province, and the two North Gyeongsang towns of Sannae in Gyeongju and Gasan in Chilgok to the list.The additions follow an earlier declaration for Gunwi County in Daegu and Hyeonnae town in Gangwon's Goseong County based on a thorough survey by related ministries.Yoon ordered interior minister Lee Sang-min to implement prompt post-typhoon recovery in all affected regions and thorough preparation against heavy rains and typhoons in the future.The president also asked the ministries of agriculture and fisheries to exert efforts toward price stabilization to mitigate anxiety over a shortage of supplies due weather conditions.