Politics

Mediation Panel Begins Review of Special Bill on Itaewon Crush

Written: 2023-08-29 14:36:04Updated: 2023-08-29 15:06:29

Photo : YONHAP News

A mediation panel under the parliamentary interior committee began a review of a special bill concerning last October's Itaewon crowd crush on Tuesday.

The mediation panel introduced the bill with only four opposition members in attendance – three from the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) and one from the minor Basic Income Party, while two ruling People Power Party(PPP) members were not present.

DP Rep. Song Jae-ho, the panel chief, said the review will begin with the present PPP members in light of the deepening pain felt by bereaved families with a lack of resolution nearly one year after the tragedy.

The bill seeking to guarantee the rights of the victims of the Itaewon crowd crush, finding the truth and preventing a recurrence can pass out of the panel with four out of six members voting in favor before it is submitted to a plenary session of the interior committee.

Four opposition parties, including the DP, designated the bill to be fast tracked through parliament in June, requiring it to be approved within 330 days.
