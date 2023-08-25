Mediation Panel Begins Review of Special Bill on Itaewon Crush

Photo : YONHAP News

A mediation panel under the parliamentary interior committee began a review of a special bill concerning last October's Itaewon crowd crush on Tuesday.The mediation panel introduced the bill with only four opposition members in attendance – three from the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) and one from the minor Basic Income Party, while two ruling People Power Party(PPP) members were not present.DP Rep. Song Jae-ho, the panel chief, said the review will begin with the present PPP members in light of the deepening pain felt by bereaved families with a lack of resolution nearly one year after the tragedy.The bill seeking to guarantee the rights of the victims of the Itaewon crowd crush, finding the truth and preventing a recurrence can pass out of the panel with four out of six members voting in favor before it is submitted to a plenary session of the interior committee.Four opposition parties, including the DP, designated the bill to be fast tracked through parliament in June, requiring it to be approved within 330 days.