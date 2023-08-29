Gov't Proposes Smallest Budget Increase since 2005

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The Yoon Suk Yeol administration decided to tighten its spending by capping its 2024 budget at 656-point-nine trillion won. While keeping the annual budget growth to the lowest since 2005, President Yoon said he cut funds that flow into the corrupt practices of civic groups and labor unions, and is instead focusing expenditure on improving basic functions of the government, such as law enforcement and welfare.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: The government has proposed a 2024 budget plan totaling 656-point-nine trillion won, or around 497 billion dollars. It is up two-point-eight percent from this year for the smallest on-year increase since 2005 and effectively a cut considering inflation.Presiding over a Cabinet meeting on the budget Tuesday, President Yoon Suk Yeol explained that his administration cut funds for what he calls "cartels of vested interests," in reference to civic groups, labor unions and other organizations accused of corrupt practices.[Sound bite: President Yoon Suk Yeol (Korean/English)]"The total spending for next year is set at 656-point-nine trillion won, marking the smallest rise of two-point-eight percent since 2005. Reviewing all fiscal projects from scratch, political subsidies and other funds for cartels with vested interests have been slashed, amounting to a restructuring of around 23 trillion won."This amounts to savings of some 17-point-five billion U.S. dollars, or nearly 15 percent of the government's 120-trillion won discretionary expenditure.[Sound bite: President Yoon Suk Yeol (Korean/English)]"The budget spending will be focused on realizing the core state functions, such as welfare for the less fortunate, national defense and law and order, as well as securing growth engines that can create quality jobs."Promising to allocate state funds for three key tasks including public security, Yoon said the government will supply all police officers with small-caliber handguns with rubber bullets.He also promised to inject six-point-three trillion won into a revamped flood response system and another 740 billion won for safety inspection of seafood products and to support local fishing communities following Japan's discharge of wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear power plant.President Yoon during the Cabinet meeting also promised a sound fiscal policy, blaming the Moon Jae-in government for increasing the national debt.[Sound bite: President Yoon Suk Yeol (Korean/English)]"Due to the previous administration's lax fiscal management, the national debt rose by 400 trillion won, and reached over one quadrillion won for the first time last year."The Yoon administration will submit the proposal to the National Assembly for approval early next month, after which it will be finalized in December.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.