Rival Parties Adopt Resolutions at End of Strategy Workshops

Photo : YONHAP News

The two main rival parties on Tuesday each adopted resolutions at the end of their two-day workshops on their respective strategies for the regular National Assembly session in September and next year's general elections.The ruling People Power Party(PPP) discussed strategies with Cabinet ministers and vice ministers and vowed to revive the economy and the public’s livelihood during the party gathering.The PPP’s resolution included a pledge to push legislation supportive of the Yoon Suk Yeol administration's policy goals, including three key reforms in pension, labor and education.The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) defined the governance by the current administration as an era of regression and said it will be the party to protect the people and their livelihoods.DP chair Lee Jae-myung asked party members to take part in the regular Assembly session with the mentality that they must take infinite responsibility for the lives of a public that has been pushed to the edge.The DP also adopted an eight-point resolution calling for laws on economic revival, measures to overcome the recession and lackluster growth, and the revelation of the truth in influence-peddling scandals involving the Yoon government.In a separate resolution, the main opposition also declared Japan's wastewater release from the Fukushima nuclear power plant a "public safety emergency" and said the party will be operating in emergency mode.