DP Says Yoon's Criticism of Moon Gov’t, Opposition, Media ‘Arrogant’

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) has blasted President Yoon Suk Yeol for slamming the opposition and the media while speaking at a ruling party workshop.In a Tuesday briefing, DP spokesperson Park Sung-joon said that Yoon explicitly revealed his hostility toward the political opposition and the press while again blaming the previous administration in "a shameless and arrogant denial of reality by an incompetent government."The spokesperson lashed out against the president's constant finger-pointing at the past administration, opposition parties and the media while accusing them of sabotage and distorting his performance even though he has been in office for a year and a half now.Park said it is a tragedy that the South Korean people have a president who will spend all five years in office blaming others.He demanded that Yoon provide proper facts when finding fault with others and said that governance in such a manner presents grave concerns.During the People Power Party's workshop, Yoon said the country should be guided by proper ideology while criticizing the Moon Jae-in government for burying the nation in fraudulent, outdated ideologies and comparing it to an "insolvent company" plagued with "accounting fraud."