Price Limit on Gifts from, for Civil Servants to Go up Effective Wed.

Photo : YONHAP News

Starting from Wednesday, the upper price limit of gifts that public employees can give and receive during the Lunar New Year holidays and Chuseok will be raised from 200-thousand won to 300-thousand won, or around 220 U.S. dollars.Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission Chairman Kim Hong-il announced in a briefing on Tuesday that revisions to enforcement ordinance under the anti-corruption Kim Young-ran Act that focused on adjusting such price limit will be promulgated and go into effect from Wednesday.Gifts within the price range will be allowed to be given starting from 24 days prior to Lunar New Year’s Day and Chuseok to five days after the two holidays.Under the revisions, the upper price limit of gifts in the form of agricultural and fishery products or processed agro-fishery goods that public employees can give and receive in general will rise from 100-thousand won to 150-thousand won.Also from Wednesday, online mobile gift cards and tickets for cultural events will be included in the scope of gifts that fall under the Kim Young-ran Act.