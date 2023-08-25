Nation to Continuously See Sporadic Rain Until Weekend

Photo : KBS News

The nation is set to continuously experience sporadic rain until the weekend.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) on Tuesday, the nation’s southern regions will see rain showers on Wednesday and Thursday with cold, dry air from the west moving southward and the North Pacific High expanding its forces westward.Between 80 and 150 millimeters of rain is forecast to pound Busan, Ulsan and South Gyeongsang Province through Thursday while Daegu, North Gyeongsang Province, Gwangju and South Jeolla Province are set to see between 50 and 120 millimeters of precipitation. Seoul, Incheon and the western parts of Gyeonggi Province are expected to have between 20 and 60 millimeters of rain.Busan, Ulsan and the southern coasts of South Gyeongsang Province could see more than 200 millimeters of rain.The nation’s weather remains highly variable given that three typhoons are moving simultaneously, including Haikui which passed through waters north-northwest of Guam as of 9 a.m. Tuesday. It’s forecast to enter waters 310 kilometers west-northwest of Japan’s Okinawa Prefecture at 3 p.m. on Sunday.If Typhoon Haikui moves northward and meets with the North Pacific High, South Korea could witness strong winds and rain in its southern regions from Friday and in all its areas on Sunday.