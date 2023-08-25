S. Korea, China Hold 1st In-person Meeting of Joint Economic Committee in 3 Years

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean and Chinese government officials have agreed to stably maintain their countries’ intertwined supply chains during the first in-person meeting of their countries' joint economic committee in three years.The foreign ministry said Second Vice Foreign Minister Oh Young-ju and China’s vice commerce minister Li Fei reached the agreement during the 27th meeting of the South Korea-China joint economic committee held in Beijing on Tuesday.The two sides shared the view that their countries need to maintain stable supply chains by preventing potential factors that could cause disruptions.To this end, the two officials agreed to boost bilateral cooperation by revitalizing various economic consultative bodies between their countries. They plan to begin by holding director-level talks on economic cooperation within the year to discuss follow-up measures.Such talks would be led by the director-general for bilateral economic affairs at South Korea’s foreign ministry and by the director-general for Asian affairs at China’s commerce ministry. The meeting would also see the participation of related ministries, including the ministries of industry, culture and science.