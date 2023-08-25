Yoon Meets UAE Official to Discuss Bilateral Ties

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol met with a United Arab Emirates(UAE) official on Tuesday and discussed ways to develop bilateral ties.According to the presidential office, Yoon held a lunch meeting with Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority of Abu Dhabi, where the president said that the two sides’ relationship has developed rapidly in the past year and hoped for further development to a higher level.Yoon also assessed that various agreements reached during his state visit in January have been implemented smoothly and expressed his gratitude for the UAE's hospitality during the visit.In response, Khaldoon proposed that the two nations further deepen their strategic partnership, particularly in the areas of nuclear, traditional and clean energy, the economy and investment, and defense and defense technology.The top office said Khaldoon also suggested the two nations jointly conduct research and development and explore ways to enter foreign markets in areas of hydrogen, biotechnology, artificial intelligence, robotics and satellite communications.The two sides agreed to continue high-level exchanges and strengthen cooperation on bilateral and global issues.