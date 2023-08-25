Defense Minister Meets Chief of US Strategic Command

Photo : YONHAP News

Defense minister Lee Jong-sup met with a visiting U.S. military commander on Tuesday to discuss ways to strengthen the U.S. extended deterrence.In the meeting with General Anthony Cotton, chief of the U.S. Strategic Command, Minister Lee assessed that the South Korea-U.S. alliance is making a contribution to maintaining peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.Lee thanked Cotton for his command’s efforts to strengthen the alliance’s deterrence posture and noted the importance of the unit in bolstering the extended deterrence through the Nuclear Consultative Group that was launched recently per an agreement reached in the summit of the two nations’ leaders in April.The minister also asked for the command’s attention and advice regarding South Korea’s plan to establish a strategic command to deter North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats.Cotton reportedly said that the South Korea-U.S. alliance and their combined defense postures remain stronger than ever, reaffirming the ironclad U.S. security commitment to South Korea.The ministry said the U.S. commander also vowed efforts to strengthen the U.S.' extended deterrence commitment, such as enhancing the visibility of U.S. strategic assets on the Korean Peninsula.