Gov't to Rewrite Saemangeum Development Plan

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has reportedly decided to overhaul the basic development plan for the reclaimed wetland of Saemangeum in North Jeolla Province to more properly use the area.According to government sources, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo instructed the land ministry and the Saemangeum Development and Investment Agency on Tuesday to rewrite the development plan from scratch.The prime minister reportedly asked land minister Won Hee-ryong to rewrite the plan so that it can bring actual vitality to the economy of North Jeolla Province.The instruction came amid criticism of repeated changes to the total cost of the project and disputes over jurisdiction despite the substantial investment, including six-point-six trillion won, or some five billion U.S. dollars, in private funds since the launch of the Yoon Suk Yeol administration last year.With the instruction, the land ministry plans to immediately commission a study to look into the feasibility of social overhead capital plans with the aim of completing the study in the first half of next year and rewriting the basic plan before the end of 2025.A government official said that the move has nothing to do with the recent World Scout Jamboree fiasco that occurred on the site.