Yoon Meets US Senator, Calls for Support for Trilateral Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol met with U.S. Senator Todd Young on Tuesday and called for bipartisan support from the U.S. Congress for stable development of trilateral cooperation among South Korea, the U.S. and Japan.Presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon said in a written briefing on Tuesday that Yoon and Young exchanged opinions on the South Korea-U.S. alliance and bilateral economic cooperation.Young is a new co-chair of the Senate Korea Caucus, a bipartisan coalition of U.S. Senators seeking to advance and strengthen the relationship between the two countries.During the meeting at the presidential office, Yoon welcomed the senator on his first visit to South Korea and thanked him for showing great interest and support in the development of the alliance.Noting that the trilateral summit among South Korea, the U.S. and Japan at Camp David opened a new era for trilateral cooperation, Yoon said that South Korea will continue to play a leading role in promoting security and peace in the region.Senator Young reportedly said that he will continue to play an active role in the development of the South Korea-U.S. relationship.