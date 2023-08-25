Probe Sought into More Energy Fund Irregularities in Moon Gov’t

Photo : KBS News

The government has requested an investigation into nearly two-thousand additional cases of possible irregularities in the use of state funds for renewable energy projects under the Moon Jae-in administration.The Office for Government Policy and Coordination said on Wednesday that one-thousand-937 new cases involve 375 people suspected of securing loans with overstated tax receipts, then reissuing receipts for smaller amounts.The office said probes into a total of three-thousand-828 cases of irregularities involving 901 people have been requested through two rounds of inspection into the previous government's use of the electric power industry fund.It added that 30-point-nine billion won, or around 23-point-three million U.S. dollars, had been recouped as of Monday.Earlier, the Board of Audit and Inspection requested that the prosecution investigate alleged corruption by public officials involved in a number of the Moon administration's renewable energy projects.