Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Probe Sought into More Energy Fund Irregularities in Moon Gov’t

Written: 2023-08-30 10:40:53Updated: 2023-08-30 14:10:33

Probe Sought into More Energy Fund Irregularities in Moon Gov’t

Photo : KBS News

The government has requested an investigation into nearly two-thousand additional cases of possible irregularities in the use of state funds for renewable energy projects under the Moon Jae-in administration.

The Office for Government Policy and Coordination said on Wednesday that one-thousand-937 new cases involve 375 people suspected of securing loans with overstated tax receipts, then reissuing receipts for smaller amounts.

The office said probes into a total of three-thousand-828 cases of irregularities involving 901 people have been requested through two rounds of inspection into the previous government's use of the electric power industry fund.

It added that 30-point-nine billion won, or around 23-point-three million U.S. dollars, had been recouped as of Monday.

Earlier, the Board of Audit and Inspection requested that the prosecution investigate alleged corruption by public officials involved in a number of the Moon administration's renewable energy projects.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >