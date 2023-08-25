Health Minister Affirms Gov’t Plan to Reform Pension by End of Term

Photo : YONHAP News

Health minister Cho Kyoo-hong has reaffirmed the administration's intent to reform the national pension system before the end of its five-year term in 2027.On a local radio program on Wednesday, Cho said preparations are under way to fulfill President Yoon Suk Yeol's campaign pledge, starting with an agreement on the framework for the reform plan.Emphasizing that public acceptance is vital in addressing the contested issue with complex considerations, the minister said the plan is expected to be announced in October.The announcement would be preceded by recommendations from the ministry's fiscal calculation committee of experts, the collection of public opinion and deliberation by the special parliamentary pension panel.The calculation committee is set to release a report on reforms on Friday that is expected to propose raising the premium rate from the current nine percent to 12 to 18 percent and upping the age to claim a pension from 63 to between 66 and 68 while increasing the annuity return rate by up to one percent.