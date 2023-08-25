Family Minister Apologizes for World Scout Jamboree Fiasco

Photo : YONHAP News

Gender equality and family minister Kim Hyun-sook has apologized to participants of the World Scout Jamboree and the people of South Korea for the globally publicized debacle earlier in the month.Kim, as the minister in charge and co-chair of the organizing committee, issued an apology for the inconveniences and concerns caused by the event during a session of the special parliamentary committee on budget and accounts on Wednesday.The minister added, however, that responsibility for the fiasco will be determined in an inspection by the state audit agency.Regarding a blame game between the organizing committee and the government of North Jeolla Province with jurisdiction over the Saemangeum site, she said it would be appropriate to reveal the facts while waiting for the audit results.Asked about her absence at a recent plenary meeting of the parliamentary gender equality committee, Kim said she would attend any session agreed upon by the rival political parties to sincerely respond to questions.