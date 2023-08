Photo : YONHAP News

The government will hold a major discount campaign for agricultural, livestock and fisheries products ahead of the Chuseok thanksgiving holiday in late September.The fisheries ministry announced on Wednesday that the program aimed at stabilizing consumer prices and revitalizing consumption of fisheries goods following Japan's Fukushima discharge will run from Thursday through September 28.Items subject to discounts of up to 60 percent include popular fish like pollock, mackerel, squid and products in high demand ahead of Chuseok, such as rice, beef, apples and pears.Twenty-six discount chains and 33 online shopping malls are set to participate in the event, with a separate promotion at traditional markets offering up to 30 percent off mobile gift certificates.From September 21 to 27, 149 traditional markets will return a maximum 30 percent of the day's purchases in the form of a gift certificate.