Parliamentary Steering Panel OKs Move to Sejong for 12 Committees

Photo : YONHAP News

A regulation stipulating the relocation of 12 parliamentary committees to a second National Assembly in the central administrative city of Sejong has passed out of the house steering committee.The 12 panels joining their affiliated government ministries in Sejong are the special committee on budget and accounts as well as the standing committees on national policy, finance, education, science, public administration, culture, agriculture, trade, health, the environment and transport.The Assembly's Budget Office, Research Service, and Futures Institute will also be relocated, while the plenary chamber, the office of the parliamentary speaker and others will remain at the Yeouido complex.Six remaining standing panels that have affiliated ministries in Seoul – house steering, legislation, defense, foreign affairs, gender equality and intelligence – will also remain.Relocating the committee on legislation and the judiciary, however, was included as supplementary opinion.The regulation is expected to be reviewed by the legislation committee before being put to a plenary vote during the parliamentary regular session starting early September.