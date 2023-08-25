Air Show Training for Wednesday Called off due to Bad Weather

Photo : YONHAP News

A planned rehearsal by the Air Force's flight display team, the Black Eagles, in the skies over downtown Seoul on Wednesday has been canceled due to bad weather.A military official said the practice training for an event to mark the 75th Armed Forces Day has been called off amid overcast and rainy conditions.The flight demonstration team was set to rehearse for an air show in the skies over several areas, including Yeouido Han River Park, Gwanghwamun and Sungnyemun from 3 to 3:30 p.m., with the military earlier asking for the public’s understanding regarding the noise.On Thursday, 30-minute training is scheduled over Seoul Battleship Park near the Han River as well as Yeouido and Gwanghwamun at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., which will go ahead if the weather allows.The defense ministry is also preparing various military-related cultural programs near the Han River, Gwanghwamun and Seoul City Hall areas throughout next month ahead of the Armed Forces Day ceremony taking place on September 26 while the day itself falls on October 1.