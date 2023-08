Photo : YONHAP News

A subcommittee of the National Assembly’s Special Committee on Ethics has rejected a motion seeking to strip independent lawmaker Kim Nam-kuk of his parliamentary seat over his dubious cryptocurrency holdings.The ethics committee’s first subcommittee voted down the motion on Wednesday after it failed to secure a majority with a final vote of 3-3 between the six-member panel composed of three lawmakers each from the ruling and opposition camps.The move comes after Kim's expulsion from parliament was recommended on July 20 by an advisory panel, which is in charge of reviewing qualifications and disciplinary action for members of the National Assembly.The motion is speculated to have been rejected on the grounds that Kim has declared that he will not run in next year's general elections.