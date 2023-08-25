Menu Content

Justice Minister Orders Correctional Institutions to Properly Maintain Execution Facility

Written: 2023-08-30 17:10:34Updated: 2023-08-30 17:26:16

Justice Minister Orders Correctional Institutions to Properly Maintain Execution Facility

Photo : YONHAP News

Justice minister Han Dong-hoon apparently instructed correctional institutions to conduct a thorough checkup of existing facilities used in executions.

According to the legal sector on Wednesday, Han issued the order last week to correctional institutions in Seoul, Busan, Daegu and Daejeon which maintain such facilities. 

The minister’s move apparently comes as a warning to criminals amid a series of heinous crimes that have shocked the nation lately, including the stabbing sprees at Seoul’s Sillim area and in Bundang. 

Appearing before the National Assembly’s Special Committee on Budget and Accounts on Wednesday, Han said as long as capital punishment remains in effect, it is the duty of the justice ministry to properly manage and maintain facilities on conducting executions. 

Asked if he was considering conducting an execution when issuing the latest order, Han said executing offenders sentenced to death is a matter that must take into account criminal policy capability, the people’s sentiment toward the law and situations both at home and abroad.

Although South Korea has yet to abolish its death penalty, no execution has taken place since 1998. Some 60 inmates currently remain on death row.
