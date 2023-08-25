Prosecutors Indict 27 People Who Smuggled Ketamine, Ecstasy Worth Over 4 Bln Won

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors have put on trial 27 people who smuggled drugs worth more than four billion won into the nation from Thailand and distributed the substances in clubs in Seoul.The Incheon District Prosecutors’ Office said Wednesday that it indicted 25 people on charges of violating the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Violent Crimes. The prosecution also indicted two others without physical detention.The indicted are accused of smuggling some 17-thousand grams of the dissociative drug ketamine and ecstasy between December 2021 and last month via Incheon International Airport from Thailand after hiding the substances in their undergarments. The substances were estimated to be worth around four-point-three billion won.The amount of ketamine that the group brought into the country was found to be enough to be used by 340-thousand people.Prosecutors found that the 27 individuals became associates while being employees or customers of clubs in Seoul’s affluent Gangnam area.