Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea, according to the South Korean military.The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a text message to reporters Wednesday night that it detected the launches from the Sunan area in Pyongyang.The South Korean military is analyzing details of the projectiles fired between around 11:40 and 11:50 p.m.This came as the South Korean and U.S. militaries were staging the annual Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise on the Korean Peninsula for the tenth day on Wednesday, with a combined air drill over the peninsula earlier in the day involving a U.S. B-1B strategic bomber.North Korea has long denounced the annual drills as rehearsal for an invasion.