JCS Protests N. Korea's Launch of 2 Ballistic Missiles Wed. Night

Photo : YONHAP News

The Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) says North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea late Wednesday.The JCS said on Thursday that it detected two ballistic missiles launched from the Sunan area in Pyongyang into the East Sea between 11:40 and 11:50 p.m. Wednesday, flying about 360 kilometers before falling into the sea.South Korean and U.S. intelligence authorities are analyzing the details of the launches, including the missiles’ altitude.The JCS criticized the North's move, which came on the heels of a failed launch of a space launch vehicle earlier this month, as a serious provocation that harms peace and stability not only on the Korean Peninsula but in the world as a whole, and denounced the launches as a clear violation of UN Security Council resolutions.Noting that the South Korean military is currently conducting the combined annual Ulchi Freedom Shield(UFS) military drill with U.S. forces, the JCS said it will boost surveillance and vigilance efforts while maintaining a firm readiness posture in preparation for additional provocations.Wednesday marked the 14th time the reclusive state has launched ballistic missiles this year, with the last coming 37 days ago.The North apparently engaged in the latest provocation to protest the UFS exercise and a combined air drill over the Korean Peninsula held earlier on Wednesday that involved a U.S. B-1B strategic bomber.