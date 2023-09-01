Japan Says N. Korea's 2 Ballistic Missiles Fell Outside its EEZ

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan has assessed that the two ballistic missiles North Korea fired on Wednesday night fell outside its exclusive economic zone(EEZ).Japan’s defense ministry said the North launched the missiles at around 11:38 p.m. and 11:46 p.m., respectively, toward the East Sea.It said one of the missiles flew 350 kilometers while the other traveled 400 kilometers with a maximum altitude for both estimated at 50 kilometers.Japan’s Kyodo News said the North was apparently seeking to demonstrate its strike capability to South Korea’s Gyeryongdae military headquarters in South Chungcheong Province.Tokyo has yet to determine whether the launches caused any damage and is continuously collecting related data.The Japanese government denounced the North’s provocations, including a series of ballistic missile launches, as a threat to the peace and stability of Japan, its nearby areas and the international community before issuing a strong protest on the matter to Pyongyang.