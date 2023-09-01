Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Inter-Korea

N. Korea: Tactical Nuclear Strike Drill a Response to Allies’ B-1B Drill

Written: 2023-08-31 08:28:37Updated: 2023-08-31 09:20:36

N. Korea: Tactical Nuclear Strike Drill a Response to Allies’ B-1B Drill

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea says its launch of two ballistic missiles on Wednesday night was a tactical nuclear strike drill to protest a combined air exercise over the Korean Peninsula held earlier in the day involving a U.S. B-1B strategic bomber.

The North’s state-run Korean Central News Agency on Thursday quoted the North’s General Staff as saying that by conducting the combined air exercise, Seoul and Washington have unveiled to the world their intention to launch preemptive nuclear attacks against the North.

The General Staff claimed that in response, the tactical nuclear-armed unit of the Korean People’s Army carried out a drill on Wednesday with tactical ballistic missiles to simulate scenarios on wiping out key command strongholds and airfields of the South’s military.

The General Staff said the projectiles were launched from Pyongyang International Airport and accurately detonated at a preset altitude of 400 meters above a target island.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >