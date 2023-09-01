Industrial Output, Consumption, Investment All Fall in July

Photo : YONHAP News

Industrial output, consumption and investment all slipped in July to fall simultaneously for the first time since January.According to Statistics Korea on Thursday, the index of the nation’s overall industrial production fell zero-point-seven percent from a month earlier to come in at 109-point-eight in July.Industrial output posted a drop after climbing slightly in May and remaining flat in June, with a six-point-five drop in public administration driving down output along with a two-percent drop in production in the mining and manufacturing industries.Facility investment slipped eight-point-nine percent last month to post the sharpest drop in eleven years and four months.Retail sales, a key indicator of consumption levels, shrank three-point-two percent, logging the sharpest drop in three years.The composite coincident indicator measuring the current phase of the business cycle dropped by zero-point-five points on-month to 99-point-six in July.The composite leading indicator projecting the future business cycle gained zero-point-four points to 99-point-three.