Kim Jong-un Inspects Command Post Exercise in Response to UFS

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspected the command post exercise of the General Staff of the Korean People’s Army under way in response to the ongoing South Korea-U.S. Ulchi Freedom Shield(UFS) drills.The North’s state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said on Thursday Kim visited the command post on Tuesday to review the drill involving the entire army being held to protest what it called “extremely provocative and dangerous large-scale joint exercises simulating an all-out war” against the North.According to the KCNA, the drills are aimed at occupying the South’s entire territory by repelling the military aggression of enemy forces and conducting counterattacks.The report said that Kim stressed the need to sabotage lines of communication between commanding enemy officers as quickly as possible to paralyze their morale and capacity to engage in war.Thursday marked the first time ever for the reclusive state to issue a report about conducting such a drill involving its entire army.