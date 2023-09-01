S. Korea, US, Japan Urge Russia & N. Korea to End Arms Negotiations

Photo : YONHAP News

The UN ambassadors of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan have jointly called on North Korea and Russia to end their arms deals, saying they are a violation of UN Security Council(UNSC) resolutions.U.S. Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said in a joint statement released on Wednesday that Russia is negotiating with the North on shipping “significant quantities and multiple types" of weapons to Russia for deployment in Ukraine.In the joint statement issued on behalf of the U.S., South Korea, Japan and Britain at the Security Council Stakeout, Thomas-Greenfield said in pursuing such weapons, Russia will violate UNSC resolutions, including ones that it voted for itself.The ambassador said the North has publicly stated its intent not to sell weapons to Russia and urged Pyongyang to keep its promise and end its arms negotiations with Moscow.In the joint statement, Seoul, Washington and Tokyo also said there is clear evidence that Russia has procured drones from Iran for use in attacks against Ukraine in violation of yet another Security Council resolution.