Military Court to Review Warrant for Ex-Head of Marine Death Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

A military court will review a pretrial detention warrant for the former lead of a Marine Corps investigation into a servicemember’s death last month for allegedly disobeying a ministerial order not to hand over the findings to the police.Legal counsel for Col. Park Jung-hun said on Thursday that the warrant hearing is expected to begin at 10 a.m. Friday.The military prosecution on Wednesday requested the warrant, citing the gravity of the case and concern over the destruction of evidence amid Park's continued refusal to cooperate in the investigation.The colonel led an internal Marine probe into the death of Corporal Chae Su-geun, who was found dead after being swept away in a river during a search for rain victims in Yecheon County, North Gyeongsang Province last month.He is accused of insubordination after handing over the probe findings to the police, in which criminal responsibility was assigned to eight people, including Lim Seong-geun, the commander of the Marine Corps' First Division.Park claims he had not received the minister's order prior to the file transfer and that he had been pressured by the ministry to omit suspects, charges and facts about potential crimes in the report.