Yoon Designates Oct. 2 Temporary Holiday, Vows to Revitalize Tourism

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has designated October 2 a temporary holiday to bridge the Chuseok thanksgiving holiday and Foundation Day for a six-day break.At a meeting to check up on public livelihoods on Thursday, Yoon said the designation is aimed at revitalizing domestic tourism and consumption.The president also pledged to distribute 600-thousand coupons for discounts on accommodation and to exempt highway tolls during the holiday, which will extend from September 28 to October 3 with the designation.The government will also seek to expand international flights, simplify immigration procedures and increase mobile transaction compatibility in a bid to attract more foreign tourists.The president called for a reduction in the prices of goods in high demand ahead of Chuseok by over five percent from last year, pledging 67 billion won, or around 50-point-one million U.S. dollars, to expand supply and stabilize prices.He also promised 80 billion won from reserve funds within the year to promote the consumption of fisheries products and to sternly respond to unfounded rumors following Japan's discharge of Fukushima wastewater.