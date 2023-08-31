Menu Content

Measures to Stimulate Livelihoods, Consumption for Chuseok Revealed

Written: 2023-08-31 12:01:43Updated: 2023-08-31 12:15:02

Photo : YONHAP News

The announcement that October 2 will be a temporary holiday was accompanied by a package of measures aimed at reinvigorating people’s livelihoods while promoting private consumption.

In addition to exempting highway tolls during the Chuseok thanksgiving holiday from September 28 through October 1, discounts on family tickets will be offered for high-speed KTX and SRT trains.

Other measures include the distribution of 600-thousand discount coupons for accommodations in the second half of the year as well as the acceptance of an additional 50-thousand applications for vacation expense support for employees offered by the government and businesses.

In a bid to bring in more foreign visitors, the government will support an expansion of international flights along with a series of shopping discount events, including the annual Korea Sale Festa in November.

The government will inject 67 billion won, or around 50-point-one million U.S. dollars, through September 28 for a major discount campaign of up to 60 percent for agricultural, livestock and fisheries products ahead of Chuseok.

Over two-thousand discount chain stores and dozens of online shopping malls are set to participate in the event, with a separate promotion at traditional markets offering up to 20 percent off mobile gift certificates.
