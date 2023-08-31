Gov't Condemns N. Korean Leader’s Open Mention of Attack on S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has strongly condemned North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's inspection of his army’s command post exercise on seizing all of South Korea and his reference to conducting multiple and simultaneous attacks.In a statement on Thursday, the unification ministry denounced Kim for openly revealing his intent to carry out a military attack against the South during his review of the General Staff of the Korean People's Army by claiming the drill as a response to defense drills between Seoul and Washington.The ministry urged Pyongyang to realize that an increased obsession with its military threats and provocation will only induce an overwhelming response from Seoul, Washington and Tokyo while its security weakens.For the first time under Kim's leadership, the state-run Korean Central News Agency reported on the regime leader’s review of a training involving the entire army in response to the allies' Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise.