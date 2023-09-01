Supreme Court Expresses Opposition to Life without Parole

Photo : YONHAP News

The Supreme Court has expressed opposition to life imprisonment without parole after the sentence gained support following a recent series of indiscriminate violent attacks in public.The stance was conveyed in a response by the National Court Administration(NCA) under the Supreme Court to the parliamentary legislation committee's request for opinion obtained by KBS through the office of minor Transition Korea Party Rep. Cho Jung-hun.Stating that the decision is ultimately up to the National Assembly, the NCA noted that advanced countries around the world are moving to abolish the system considered to be unconstitutional.The NCA said it would be advisable to review the system under the premise of abolishing the death penalty, adding that the existence of both punishments would pose the risk that a sentence of life without parole could be expanded to general crimes.It also said that the fact that resocialization of the offender cannot be considered does not coincide with the objective of punishment, calling for a broad collection of opinions and a thorough review of advantages and disadvantages of the system.