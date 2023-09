Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition leader Lee Jae-myung is marking the one-year anniversary of his election as chair of the Democratic Party with a hunger strike against the Yoon Suk Yeol administration.Speaking to reporters as he observed his first full year in the role on Thursday, Lee said he will initiate public resistance against what he called an incompetent and violent administration.While criticizing the government for its handling of the Itaewon crowd crush last year, the sluggish economy and other contentious issues, the opposition chief demanded President Yoon apologize for damaging livelihoods and democracy, calling for a Cabinet reshuffle.In order to stop his hunger strike, Lee also said that Yoon must oppose Japan's release of treated radioactive wastewater from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant.