PPP Slams DP For Failure to Expel Lawmaker in Digital Asset Scandal

Politics

Written: 2023-08-31 13:48:31Updated: 2023-08-31 14:51:26

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) slammed the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) over the rejection of a motion to expel DP-turned-independent Rep. Kim Nam-kuk over dubious cryptocurrency holdings.

At a Supreme Council meeting on Thursday, PPP floor leader Yun Jae-ok accused the DP of mobilizing representatives on the ethics subcommittee to protect one of its present or former members.

Referring to the DP's call to take into account Kim's announcement that he will not run in next year's general elections, Yun said such pledge cannot absolve the lawmaker of responsibility, adding that the party has betrayed the public.

Jang Ye-chan, the head of the party's youth division, told a local radio program that the responsibility for the rejection lies not with the three DP members on the ethics committee but with party leader Lee Jae-myung, who is suspected of ordering that the lawmaker be protected.

On Wednesday, the ethics committee's first subcommittee voted down the motion after failing to secure a majority with a tie vote by the six-member panel composed of three lawmakers each from the ruling and opposition camps.

The move comes after the first-term lawmaker's expulsion was recommended on July 20 by an advisory panel in charge of reviewing qualifications and disciplinary action for members of the National Assembly.
