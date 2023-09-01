Gov't to Look into Appropriate Term for Fukushima ‘Wastewater’

Photo : YONHAP News

The government said it will consider the most appropriate term for the water being discharged from Japan’s Fukushima nuclear power plant amid calls that the term “wastewater” be replaced.First vice minister for government policy and coordination Park Gu-yeon said on Thursday that while an analysis of opinions from various sectors is expected, no immediate change will be made.This comes after Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said during Wednesday's session of the special parliamentary budget and accounts committee that he would consider changing the term.Ruling People Power Party Rep. Sung Il-jong, who heads the party's task force on the water discharge, also called for a change, while local fisheries communities said they will start referring to the released liquid as "treated water."In the briefing, the vice minister also addressed a question about the South Korean team of experts inspecting the water release at the Fukushima office of the International Atomic Energy Agency, saying that their review is likely to last about a week from last Sunday.