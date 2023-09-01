Yoon’s Approval Rating Drops 5 Percentage Points in 2 Weeks

Photo : YONHAP News

A new survey carried out by four of the nation’s pollsters has found that President Yoon Suk Yeol’s approval rating has slipped by five percentage points compared to two weeks ago.In the National Barometer Survey(NBS) conducted on one-thousand-one adults between Monday and Wednesday, 33 percent of respondents said they believe Yoon is doing a good job, while 59 percent said the opposite.The rate of positive responses fell five percentage points compared to two weeks ago against a climb of five percentage points in the negative evaluation.The survey also found that the approval rating of the ruling People Power Party slipped two percentage points to 32 percent while that of the main opposition Democratic Party climbed five percentage points to 28 percent.Asked about Japan’s release of contaminated water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant, 74 percent of respondents said they believe the move will be harmful while 21 percent said the opposite.The NBS, carried out by Embrain Public, Kstat Research, Korea Research and Hankook Research every other week via telephone, has a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.