Parliamentary Security Committee Passes Special Itaewon Crush Bill

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly’s Public Administration and Security Committee passed a special bill on Thursday concerning last October's Itaewon crowd crush.The bill was passed during the committee’s full session with only opposition party lawmakers present after ruling camp lawmakers walked out.The bill stipulates that an independent committee tasked with shedding light on the tragedy will consist of eleven members, including a member recommended by the National Assembly speaker and four members each proposed by rival camps and two referred by bereaved family groups.The bill also states that a request can be made for parliamentary approval of the appointment of a special counsel should it be deemed necessary to investigate the tragic incident.Methods of compensation for damage incurred from the crowd surge are also included in the special bill.The bill was put to a vote in Thursday’s full session a day after a mediation panel under the parliamentary security committee approved the bill with, again, just opposition members present.The ruling People Power Party refused to take part in handling the special bill on Thursday, citing a total lack of agreement on the schedule for the full session while expressing concerns that the envisioned independent committee could have a biased composition.