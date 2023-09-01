JCS, US Strategic Command Chiefs Tour Capital Defense Command Bunker

Photo : YONHAP News

Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) Chairman General Kim Seung-kyum met with the head of the U.S. Strategic Command, General Anthony Cotton, in the bunker of the Capital Defense Command in Seoul on Thursday.According to the JCS, Kim explained to Cotton the function of the B-1 bunker and the system for executing combined operations in wartime while stressing that the firm South Korea-U.S. alliance serves as the solid foundation to repress North Korea’s provocations and attacks.While paying tribute to the U.S. Strategic Command’s contribution to the containment of the North’s nuclear threats, Kim said close cooperation among the JCS, the Strategic Command, U.S. Forces Korea and the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command is key to implementing agreements under the Washington Declaration.Cotton, on his part, said he chose to visit South Korea for his maiden overseas trip after assuming office some nine months ago to underline the importance of the alliance and to express a firm willingness to defend South Korea.The first head of the Strategic Command to visit the B-1 bunker, the U.S. general said that he personally confirmed that the alliance is maintaining a high level of military readiness.