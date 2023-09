Photo : YONHAP News

The Gyeongsang provinces and Jeju Island are set to see more than 200 millimeters of rain on Friday and Saturday.The Korea Meteorological Administration issued the forecast on Thursday, adding that South Jeolla Province is likely to be pounded with 30 to 80 millimeters of precipitation and North Jeolla Province, between five and 50 millimeters.The weather agency said the rain projections are highly variable as Typhoon Haikui is likely to indirectly influence the nation’s weather as it is set to reach the southern parts of Shanghai on Sunday morning.KMA said Haikui will induce rain showers over the nation’s southern regions and Jeju by creating a stationary front after bringing in hot and humid air to South Korea together with the North Pacific high.As of 9 a.m. Thursday, the typhoon was moving westward at 24 kilometers per hour after passing through waters 780 kilometers southeast of Japan’s Okinawa island.